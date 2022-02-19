Colorado wants to start ticketing the tens of thousands of drivers who illegally use the I-70 mountain express lane

Cars on Interstate 70 through Idaho Springs on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. A sign shows the eastbound express lane as closed.

Jesse Paul/The Colorado Sun

Nearly 50,000 motorists broke the law in 2020 when they drove in the eastbound Interstate 70 express toll lane through Clear Creek County while it was closed and supposed to be serving as the emergency shoulder.

Colorado let those I-70 scofflaws off the hook and it has likely been giving thousands more drivers a similar pass since the 13-mile lane from Empire to Idaho Springs opened in 2015.

But the state is now trying to put its foot down as it opens a westbound express lane, which it fears will become filled with just as many lawbreakers. Drivers who illegally travel in the closed express lanes may face a $250 fine as soon as August under legislation being debated at the state Capitol.

The state legislature is quickly advancing House Bill 1074, a bipartisan measure that would let the Colorado Department of Transportation use the license plate cameras used to collect tolls when the I-70 mountain express lane is open to also ticket motorists driving in the lane when it is closed.

Fines range from $10 to $250, and would also be levied on drivers towing trailers or who are behind the wheel of a tractor trailer. Both types of vehicles are prohibited from traveling in the narrow express lanes.

Read more via the Colorado Sun .