Colorado will open coronavirus vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older starting on Friday

Town of Vail Mayor Dave Chapin is administered a dose of the Pfizer vaccine by Vail Health nurse Elizabeth Kegode earlier this month at Vail Hospital in Vail.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday that everyone in the state age 16 and older will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine starting on Friday, weeks earlier than initially planned.

The state had been planning to open vaccine eligibility to the general public starting in mid-April. Colorado will join at least 12 other states across the country that have already expanded eligibility to the general population or will do so by the end of the week.

“This is a really important step that Colorado is taking,” Polis said.

Polis said he expects everyone 16 and older in the state who wants a vaccine will be able to receive at least an initial dose by mid-to-late May. This means much of the state will likely be fully immunized by the end of June.

