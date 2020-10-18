Colorado’s Catholic dioceses paid $6.68 million to 73 survivors of priest abuse

Christ the King Chapel, on the campus of the Archdiocese of Denver, is the chapel used by seminary students seeking the priesthood. (Photo provided by the Archdiocese of Denver)



Colorado’s three Catholic dioceses have paid $6.68 million to 73 survivors of sexual abuse by priests.

That’s according to an update Friday from the managers of the state’s Independent Reconciliation and Reparations Program, which fielded claims from survivors and determined their credibility and eligibility for compensation, and how much money each should be given by the church.

Eight claims were rejected by the IRRP. Another eight claims are pending because the survivors are waiting to receive payment, have not received their compensation offers or must still report their abuse to law enforcement before their cases can move forward.

“Of the 81 eligible claimants, some were previously unknown abuse survivors, demonstrating success in reaching survivors previously unwilling or unable to come forward and receive help,” Amy Weiss, a spokeswoman for the IRRP, said in a news release.

To be eligible for compensation, survivors must have been abused when they were children.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

