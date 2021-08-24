Colorado’s COVID-19 cases at highest level since April

Travelers wear face coverings in the queue for the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport on Tuesday in Denver.

David Zalubowski/AP

Colorado’s COVID-19 situation is getting worse, and one member of the state’s modeling team said that if you want to go back to the carefree days of early summer, it’s time to put on your mask.

Normal activities will become safe again when the vaccination rate is high and the number of new infections is low, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health.

“We need to rely on more than just vaccines,” she said, noting that while they’re highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, breakthrough infections will increase when the rate of transmission is high like it is now.

The growth in both new cases and hospitalizations accelerated in the last seven days, meaning the current wave of infections will almost certainly pass the height of this spring’s fourth wave.

Read more via The Denver Post .