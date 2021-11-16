Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations dropped over the weekend. A blip or the start of a trend?

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas.

AP archive

For the first time in weeks, Colorado’s COVID-19 numbers are looking a little better — though it’s too early to say whether the state has really turned a corner.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus across the state dropped over the weekend, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. On Friday, 1,476 people were receiving care for confirmed COVID-19, but by Monday, 1,431 were.

There’s still not much slack in Colorado’s health care system, though, with only 94 beds available in intensive-care units statewide.

The last time that hospitalizations dropped for three days in a row was Oct. 7-9. They promptly rebounded and rose for the next month, though. It’s too early to know whether the same thing will happen now, said Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.

“If you’re the 100% optimist, it’s a glimmer” of hope, he said. “We’ve seen this bouncing around before.”

Read more via The Denver Post .