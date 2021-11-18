Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations jump again as virus’ statewide death toll surpasses 9,000

Vicki Crawford, EMT, left, and Clay Trevenen, EMT, put on personal protective equipment before going into a patient’s room in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital in Craig on July 20, 2021.

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

Colorado’s weekend decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations didn’t last, with nearly 100 more people hospitalized on Wednesday than Monday.

The continued growth in hospitalizations pointed to more loss ahead, even as Colorado crossed 9,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Deaths have climbed steadily in recent weeks, with more than 200 reported in the first week of November — the most since the week ending Jan. 3.

“I wish I had better news to report on the hospitalization front,” Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander, said on a press call Wednesday, before announcing 1,526 people were receiving hospital care for the virus. The last time Colorado saw more people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 was Dec. 11.

Hospitalizations had dropped from 1,476 on Friday to 1,431 on Monday, before losing much of that ground again on Tuesday. More than 80% of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t fully vaccinated.

