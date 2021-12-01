Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress blast Lauren Boebert, but stop short of calling for censure
The Republican members of Colorado’s U.S. House delegation have not commented on Boebert’s anti-Muslim remarks
Jesse Paul
The Colorado Sun
Three Democratic members of Colorado’s congressional delegation lambasted Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert for making anti-Muslim remarks but are so far stopping short of calling for Boebert to be censured or lose her committee posts.
The two other Republicans in the delegation have not commented on Boebert’s remarks.
The Colorado Sun asked the four Democratic members Monday if Boebert should be censured or lose her committee positions. Here’s what they said:
