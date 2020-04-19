Colorado’s Democratic race for U.S. Senate is essentially set. It’s Romanoff vs. Hickenlooper.
The primary ballot is all-but official: It’s a two-man race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Colorado.
John Hickenlooper, the two-term former governor, and Andrew Romanoff, the former state House speaker, will compete in June for the chance to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in one of the nation’s most-watched November contests.
The intraparty battle pits the national Democratic establishment behind Hickenlooper against more progressive forces that back Romanoff, not unlike the dynamic that shaped the party’s presidential race.
The long-foreshadowed duel was poised to test support for liberal litmus test issues, including the Green New Deal and “Medicare for All,” but now may become obscured by the coronavirus pandemic.
