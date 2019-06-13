Colorado’s first gentleman Marlon Reis is finding his voice

Marlon Reis, Colorado’s first gentleman

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

On a recent afternoon, Colorado’s first gentleman met with a lawmaker, toured a homeless youth shelter and chatted with a pair of women dressed as produce.

Marlon Reis’ back-to-back meetings earlier this week are part of a calendar that has begun to fill since his partner of nearly 18 years, Jared Polis, was elected governor last fall.

“He’s willing to talk to everyone — at length,” said Mark Castleman, a volunteer at the farmers market who was also one of Reis’ high school teachers.

On Tuesday, that meant a conversation with a corn cob and a tomato at the grand opening of the Broomfield farmers market.

“I’m sure, to his aides, he’s a handful to keep on schedule,” Castleman said.

