Colorado’s governor always said hospital capacity would dictate a new mask mandate. So why hasn’t he issued one?

In early August, as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations first began rising in Colorado following a summer lull, Gov. Jared Polis stood before reporters to answer questions about the worrying trend.

Asked when he might consider reissuing a statewide mask mandate or other such aggressive virus-fighting actions, he was clear.

“We will not overwhelm our hospitals,” he said then. “We will take the steps necessary to avoid doing that.”

Later, he added: “We don’t wait until we’re overwhelming our hospitals. We watch the trend, and we act before we are overwhelming our hospitals.”

Colorado is about to overwhelm its hospitals.

