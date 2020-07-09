Colorado’s governor thinks it’s stupid to not wear a mask. So why isn’t he requiring you to do it?

Gov. Jared Polis really, really wants you to wear a mask. In fact, he thinks you’re being stupid if you don’t put one on when you’re out in public.

He just doesn’t want to force you to cover your nose and mouth — at least not yet.

As a growing number of states and Colorado counties and cities require mask-wearing, Polis has stopped short of issuing a statewide mandate requiring Coloradans to put on a face covering when they are out and about.

In mid-May, the governor issued an order requiring workers at essential Colorado businesses and critical government jobs to wear masks. But leaders in other states — both Democrats and Republicans — have gone a step further in recent weeks to require mask wearing for everyone any time they are in public and cannot practice social distancing.

The new requirements come as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising across the nation, including in Colorado. The state reported 452 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday and the percentage of people tested who test positive for the virus reached its highest level — 5.1% — since June 1 on Tuesday. Coronavirus hospitalizations, at 184 on Wednesday, are at their highest level since June 8.

