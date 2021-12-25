Colorado’s mental health system is “broken.” An audit could reveal why, and what to do about it.

Jefferson Center for Mental Health served about 28,000 people last year at its various offices, including in Wheat Ridge.

Kathryn Scott/Special to The Colorado Sun

As state policymakers and media outlets scrutinize Colorado’s mental health system, the head of a trade group representing 17 community mental health centers is calling for an audit.

The CEO of the Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council, which advocates for the community clinics across the state, wants an audit not just of those 17 centers but the entire behavioral health system.

“We need to make the system much more accessible and we need to break down some of these barriers,” Doyle Forrestal said.

Her request comes as community mental health centers, the safety-net system for those with Medicaid or without insurance, are at the heart of an intense conversation about Colorado’s “broken mental health system.”

Read more via The Colorado Sun .