Colorado’s population grew at twice the national rate between 2010 and 2020

New construction is pictured in Broomfield on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Andy Colwell/Special to The Colorado Sun

Colorado’s population grew at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the nation between 2010 and 2020, putting it among the fastest-growing states, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday.

While the nation’s population grew only 7.4% over that period, Colorado saw nearly 15% growth. But the growth was unevenly distributed, with urban centers continuing to draw more residents and rural counties, especially those in the southeast corner of the state, seeing the biggest declines in population.

As it has for the past decade, population is falling on the Eastern Plains and in the San Luis Valley and growing along the urban Front Range, especially in Adams, Douglas, Larimer and Weld counties.

“From a historical perspective, it is a little unusual,” State Demographer Elizabeth Garner said. “Typically we see about anywhere from 85-ish percent of the growth to be along the Front Range, and actually what we’re seeing this decade is closer to 95%” of the growth.

