Colorado’s richer enclaves make it a leader in wealth disparity

Pitkin County, home to Aspen, ranks second in the nation for how much income its residents make from their accumulated assets. But most counties in the state don’t come close, one reason Colorado ranks second after Wyoming for its wealth gap, according to a study from the Economic Innovation Group.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

When prospectors came to Colorado searching for gold and silver, a lucky few found their riches, while many others settled down and found jobs instead.

Old mining towns are again enclaves of wealth, not from their mines, but because they have the amenities and homes needed to attract rich outsiders. As a result, the Rocky Mountain region has the largest wealth gaps among its counties when measured in terms of the income earned from capital sources like stocks, bonds and property, according to a wealth distribution study by the Economic Innovation Group.

Colorado ranks second among U.S. states after Wyoming for the size of the gap among its counties in per capita asset income. Unlike income from wages or government payments, asset income derives from dividends, interest, rents and royalties. It is basically when an asset is making money, not a person making money.

Right behind Wyoming and Colorado in terms of disparities are Utah and Idaho.

