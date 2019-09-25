Colorado’s U.S. Senate candidates feel the heat from a growing bloc: climate change voters

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash



Ashleigh Knapp embodies just how much climate change has become a motivating issue in Colorado politics.

Standing under a tree outside the state Capitol during the climate strike march on Friday with her young daughter and mother, the Democrat from Loveland said saving the environment is among her top issues in Colorado’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

“I, myself, work for oil and gas companies a lot and I despise it,” she said. “But it’s like a gravity problem: I can’t find another job in another industry and I’d like to work for solar and that kind of stuff.”

She’s exactly the kind of voter the Democrats vying to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner want to attract. Ask the contenders what issue rises to the top of their list and many say climate change. And that’s why several of those candidates were drawn to the protest.

“Look at the thousands of people who are here today,” Alice Madden, the former Colorado House majority leader and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said as she marched toward the Capitol from Union Station. “They are primary voters. Whether they’re Democrats or independents, they are going to be voting in this primary. So who is here today, who is marching, is going to mean something to them.”

