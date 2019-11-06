Copper Mountain Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort announce opening day terrain

Snow cats groom the fresh snow at Copper Mountain Resort in preparation for opening day. Courtesy Copper Mountain Resort



Copper Mountain Resort and Breckenridge Ski Area will start spinning their lifts at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, when all Summit County ski areas officially will be open.

Copper will open three lifts, starting with American Eagle at 9 a.m. and followed shortly thereafter by Easy Rider magic carpet and the Excelerator quad.

Those lifts will provide access to 90 acres of terrain across five trails, including Ptarmigan, Rhapsody, Main Vein, Fairplay and Easy Rider, according to a news release. A Woodward Pop-Up park also will open on Lower Bouncer, which is expected to have one jump and about a dozen features.

Tickets for opening weekend are $97 when purchased in advance online or $119 at the window. On Monday, Nov. 11, Copper will offer $60 lift tickets for Veterans Day. Those discounted tickets are available in advance online.

Breckenridge will open the BreckConnect Gondola at 8 a.m. followed by Colorado SuperChair, Rocky Mountain SuperChair, 5-Chair and Rip’s Ride at 9 a.m.

Those lifts will provide access to nearly 200 acres of terrain on Springmeier, 4 O’Clock, Columbine, Northstar, Duke’s, Claimjumper and Trygve’s trails.

