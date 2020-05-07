Coronavirus dampens debut of program to give mobile home owners a fighting chance in disputes

Nearly a week ago, the long-awaited mechanism designed to level the playing field for mobile home owners in their beefs with the park owners who control the ground beneath them finally went live — May 1, right on schedule.

Some expected that, after years of pent-up frustration, residents would quickly send a flood of complaints to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ new dispute resolution process. But that simply hasn’t materialized — yet, at least.

Six days into the program, which posted its online complaint form on Friday, DOLA reported receiving only four complaints — a far cry from the surge that supporters of the newly minted program anticipated.

Maulid “Mo” Miskell, manager of DOLA’s Mobile Home Park Oversight Program, said Colorado’s slow start “absolutely” surprised him.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I thought we’d be deluged with complaints by now,” Miskell said. “At the same time, we went live on Friday. It’s still really early. If some people filed by paper and not electronically, it could be in the mail.”

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.

