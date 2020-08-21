Coronavirus moved some substance treatment services online in Colorado — possibly permanently

Kara Bonham exercises with a virtual workout class as it live-streams via her laptop at Edora Park on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Fort Collins. Bonham, fighting alcohol consumption, depression and anxiety, has been sober since April 1. She connects with The Phoenix, a nonprofit gym that offers free workout classes and outdoor excursions for people in recovery. (Photo by Joe Mahoney, Special to The Colorado Trust)



Kara Bonham was already struggling with alcohol consumption, depression and anxiety when the pandemic forced her life into overdrive.

She had a high-stress job as a first responder in Fort Collins. On top of that, her older sister, who also struggles with alcohol, had recently been diagnosed with end-stage liver failure.

As Bonham saw it, her options were to continue drinking alone in her apartment — an easy decision, she notes, because liquor stores were still open — “or I could make the decision to pursue recovery and make it a very serious, lifelong decision.”

Bonham opted for the latter and turned to a familiar space for help: The Phoenix, a nonprofit gym that offers free workout classes and outdoor excursions for participants who have been sober for at least 48 hours.

When Bonham had tried to get sober two years ago, she drove three hours roundtrip in traffic to work out at the organization’s downtown Denver location. (A Phoenix outpost has since opened in Fort Collins.) She quickly realized the commute wasn’t sustainable, and within a month of stopping the classes she began drinking again.

