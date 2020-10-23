Couple confirmed dead in East Troublesome fire; family says they “left this world together and on their own terms”

The Grand County sheriff confirmed late Friday that an elderly couple who’d refused to evacuate as the East Troublesome fire advanced on Grand Lake this week perished in the wildfire, the first fatalities linked to what is now the second-largest fire on record in Colorado.

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin announced in a Facebook video that the bodies of Lyle and Marylin Hileman, 86 and 84, respectively, were recovered earlier in the day from the site of their destroyed home just outside Grand Lake.

As the wildfire exploded Wednesday night, threatening Grand Lake, authorities and friends tried to get the Hilemans to leave, Schroetlin said.

“This couple had been contacted and actually refused to evacuate, wanting to stay with the house that they’d had for many years in their family,” he said.

