CPW plans mountain lion discussion for Sept. 16 in Steamboat Springs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s office in Steamboat Springs will play host to a discussion about mountain lions at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 after there have been three mountain lion attacks in Colorado this year, including one near Kremmling in August.

During CPW’s evening seminar, researcher Mat Alldredge will talk about his long-term research project examining mountain lion and human interactions along the state’s Front Range and how his findings could apply to communities across the state.

Other discussion topics will cover the current mountain lion population and the challenges of having such a robust lion population combined with a growing human population.

Additionally, CPW managers would talk about what can be done to discourage mountain lions from entering and hunting in populated areas.

CPW’s office in Steamboat Springs is at 925 Weiss Drive. For more about mountain lions, go to cpw.state.co.us.