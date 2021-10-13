Cyclist who died while competing in Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race is identified

Aman who died in a crash a few miles from the finish line at the Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race in August suffered blunt force injuries to his chest, according to a recently released autopsy report.

Christopher Wood, 47, died of injuries including tears in the veins that carry blood to the heart, bruises to the heart muscles and eight fractured ribs, according to the report released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

He was potentially on track to finish in under 9 hours, a feat reserved for top athletes, who are feted with a silver and gold belt buckle.

Wood, a married father of one daughter, had a long career with UPS, according to an online obituary. It also identified him as a former Navy petty officer 2nd class who served as an intelligence specialist.

“He enjoyed life to the fullest and was always ready for an adventure. He always wanted others to join in on the excitement of his next outdoor adventure, especially his recent passion for mountain biking,” the obituary said. “Chris’ family and friends will miss him more than words can say.”

