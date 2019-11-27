DA charges couple shown in video pulling horse behind pickup on Colorado ranch

This is the original, full-length video posted to Facebook on Sunday showing a horse being pulled by a pickup truck in Grand Lake. Warning: Video contains obscene language and disturbing images.

The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a couple who shot a video of a horse being pulled behind a truck and shared it on Facebook is now facing animal cruelty charges.

Amber Saldate, 33, and John Saldate, 59, are each charged with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty after the Grand County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the video that went viral.

On Sunday, Amber Saldate posted the minute long video on Facebook. In it, a horse that refused to move was tied by its bridle to the hitch on a pickup truck driven by John Saldate and pulled across a property in Grand Lake while the horse actively resisted.

“Because these events are now the subject of an active prosecution, our ethical obligations prohibit us from discussing it, but interested persons can attend the public court proceedings if they choose,” District Attorney Matt Karzen said in a news release.

The horse has been seized by the sheriff’s office and taken to the Colorado Humane Society. A veterinary exam on Monday showed no signs of obvious trauma, but the horse was “tender” and given pain medication, Grand County Brett Schroetlin said. Further evaluations will be done to ensure the horse’s health.