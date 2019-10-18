Dark money and big donors fuel the ballot battle over Proposition CC in Colorado

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash



Big money is pouring into the Proposition CC campaign – and Colorado voters may never find out where much of it is coming from.

That’s because dark-money nonprofits are contributing heavily to supporters and opponents of the 2019 ballot question to end TABOR revenue limits. That dark money — totaling nearly $3 million — is fueling an advertising battle on radio, TV and elsewhere.

And a new law aimed at identifying donors behind dark money doesn’t apply to issue committees involved in ballot questions or recall elections. The Clean Campaign Act — championed by Secretary of State Jena Griswold and signed in May by Gov. Jared Polis, both Democrats — requires disclosure of donors to nonprofits only when they contribute to committees involved in candidate campaigns.

Griswold defended the law but acknowledged that it was just a first step in improving the state’s campaign-finance laws.

But she noted that court cases involving issue committees present challenges.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.