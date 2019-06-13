Deer attacks 85-year-old Craig woman, causes ‘serious injuries’

A mule deer buck in velvet hears something in the distance near Bailey, Colorado.

David Hannigan / Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are investigating a wildlife attack in Craig, according to a news release from the agency.

CPW responded at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to a mule deer doe with two fawns that allegedly attacked and injured an 85-year-old woman as the woman walked her dog within city limits near Sunset Meadows.

According to the officers, the woman has been transported to Memorial Regional Health with “serious injuries.”

Officers believe the woman and her dog surprised the animal, leading to an unusually aggressive response by the doe.

Doe attacks are rare but wildlife officers say they can happen and they can be serious, especially when the animal is rearing her young.

At about 8 p.m., CPW officers located and captured the doe and her fawns at Schrader Avenue and Finley Lane.

“In accordance with agency policy and due to the doe’s extremely aggressive behavior, CPW will put the animal down to protect public safety. The fawns will be taken to a local rehabilitation facility,” the release read. “The doe’s carcass will be taken to CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab for a full necropsy.”

CPW warns residents about the dangers of approaching any wildlife, especially females with offspring.

Mike Porras, public information officer for CPW’s northwest region, said that while mule deer are often docile around humans, it’s never a guarantee, much less when fawns are involved.

“There can always be anomalies in their behavior,” he said.



