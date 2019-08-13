Denver experiences its first reported fatal scooter crash

Denver reported its first fatal scooter accident Monday, just as the city winds down a year-long pilot program that focuses on how safe they are for riders and others on city streets.

Cameron D. Hagan, 26, of Billings, Mont., was riding a Lyft scooter when he collided with a 2018 Honda Civic on the evening of Aug. 4, according to a traffic report released Monday by the Denver Police Department. He died Friday, police said.

“The scooter driver rode into oncoming traffic,” Downs said.

No one is being charged in connection to the collision, Downs said.

It is the first known fatal scooter crash in the city since the dockless, electric vehicles were introduced in June 2018, Christine Downs, a Denver police spokeswoman, said.

