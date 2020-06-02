Denver Police seize assault rifles, handguns from anti-government member at protest
DENVER — A Colorado man who identifies with an anti-government group preparing for a civil war said police “stole” several of his guns when he went to Friday’s protest in Denver in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd.
Chevy McGee, 20, acknowledged over text messages the guns shared in a picture provided by Denver Police belong to him and a friend.
McGee identifies with the “Boogaloo” movement, which aims to prepare for a civil and race war.
The image of the police seizure includes three assault rifles, handguns, gas masks, tactical vests and ammunition.
McGee and his friend were not charged or cited and a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department would not explain why or how police seized the firearms during Friday’s protest. Police would also not explain why they did not charge the men after seizing the guns.
Read more via 9News.
