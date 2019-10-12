Denver tech entrepreneur Jim Deters opening new-school “Rocky Mountain country club” hotel in Breckenridge

The new Gravity Haus hotel next to Peak 9 at Breckenridge Ski Resort is pictured Oct. 7, 2019. The building used to be The Village Hotel and is undergoing a major renovation for the Gravity Haus concept, which is geared toward adventure seekers. (Matt Stensland, Special to The Colorado Sun)



In a resort landscape rich with thousands of timeshares, luxury hotels and vacation rental homes, Jim Deters has a plan for something different.

He calls it “a Rocky Mountain country club for adventurers.”

“Without the golf course, swimming pool or tennis courts,” says the serial entrepreneur who is transforming a tired 1980s hotel into a modern mountain inn with new-school amenities built around a social club that blends visitors and locals.

Deters’ Gravity Haus, set to open in two months, is anchoring his plan on a membership program built to appeal to mountain athletes, both living in town and visiting. As the vacation-home market reaches unattainable levels, Deters hopes the development of club-like amenities across a network of resort inns will create an inclusive community that isn’t based on real estate ownership.

As more people are priced out of the second-home market in ski towns, Deters says he’s seeing urbanites struggling to pursue the mountain lifestyle they want to live. So he’s keeping his prices decidedly un-country-club. His business plan was built around an average daily room rate for his 60-room hotel at $230 a night, which is about average for Breckenridge’s hotels and short-term rentals. He’s built high-occupancy rooms with custom queen bunk beds and dorm-style rooms with shared bathrooms as well as upscale suites.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.

