Denver TV stations air holiday segments on CMC avalanche science program

Fox 31 News anchor Jeremy Hubbard, right, interviews Colorado Mountain College avalanche science student Spencer Herford during a reading at the CMC Leadville weather station during taping of “Colorado Avalanches: The Science Behind the Slides.” Students in avalanche science record temperatures, snow depths and other factors to determine avalanche probabilities. Carrie Click photo



Faculty and students of Colorado Mountain College’s avalanche science program will be featured in a Denver news special airing during the holidays.

The half-hour program, “Colorado Avalanches: The Science Behind the Slides,” details last March’s historic avalanches.

It will air three times: at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) on KDVR Fox 31, and again at 7:30 p.m. on KWGN Channel 2; and at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) on KWGN Channel 2.

The special features CMC’s avalanche science program in the second segment of the show.