Does selling a high-priced Colorado mountain home on the big name of its former owner actually work? Asking for Lindsey Vonn

The manse on the banks of Black Gore Creek is beautiful. Tucked into East Vail, the 7,042 square-foot spread among the easternmost homes in the Vail Valley is far from the hustle of the ski village down the road.

It has all the trimmings of a Vail palace: stone and timber, double-sided fireplace, open kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, gym, big deck, walk-in closets.

And this home — at $6 million, the highest-priced listing right now in East Vail — comes with a story. It’s owned by the greatest American ski racer ever.

Does that provenance matter?

“I don’t know,” says listing agent Gil Fancher, who sold Lindsey Vonn the home in 2014. “Maybe someone will see the value in not just the house and location but also in the prior owner.”

