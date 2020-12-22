 Dominion Voting Systems Employee Sues Trump Campaign And Allies For Defamation | VailDaily.com
Dominion Voting Systems Employee Sues Trump Campaign And Allies For Defamation

Eric Coomer, a Coloradan, alleges he has been the target of a false conspiracy that has harmed his reputation and left him facing threats

Bente Birkeland
CPR News
Sorting ballots at Denver Elections Division headquarters on Monday. Nov. 2, 2020, the day before Election Day. Workers wear buttons denoting their party affiliation.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

A top employee of Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, Eric Coomer, has sued the campaign of President Donald Trump, as well as a number of high-level campaign surrogates and pro-Trump media outlets, for defamation.

Coomer has been the subject of conspiracy theories on the right, with people accusing him of using his position to mastermind a high-tech plot to steal the 2020 election for President-elect Joe Biden.

Coomer’s suit, filed in the Denver district court Tuesday, accuses those responsible for spreading the falsehoods of intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.

“Today I have filed a lawsuit in Colorado in an effort to unwind as much of the damage as possible done to me, my family, my life, and my livelihood as a result of the numerous false public statements that I was somehow responsible for ‘rigging’ the 2020 presidential election,” said Coomer, who is Dominion’s director of product strategy and security, in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

