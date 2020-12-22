Dominion Voting Systems Employee Sues Trump Campaign And Allies For Defamation
Eric Coomer, a Coloradan, alleges he has been the target of a false conspiracy that has harmed his reputation and left him facing threats
CPR News
A top employee of Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, Eric Coomer, has sued the campaign of President Donald Trump, as well as a number of high-level campaign surrogates and pro-Trump media outlets, for defamation.
Coomer has been the subject of conspiracy theories on the right, with people accusing him of using his position to mastermind a high-tech plot to steal the 2020 election for President-elect Joe Biden.
Coomer’s suit, filed in the Denver district court Tuesday, accuses those responsible for spreading the falsehoods of intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.
“Today I have filed a lawsuit in Colorado in an effort to unwind as much of the damage as possible done to me, my family, my life, and my livelihood as a result of the numerous false public statements that I was somehow responsible for ‘rigging’ the 2020 presidential election,” said Coomer, who is Dominion’s director of product strategy and security, in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
