Donald Trump to appear with Cory Gardner at Colorado Springs rally this month

President Donald Trump will appear with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner later this month at a rally in Colorado Springs.

The two Republicans will be at the Broadmoor World Arena on Feb. 20. The arena holds about 8,000 people.

“Gardner is looking forward to joining President Trump to tout all the great accomplishments they have delivered to Colorado,” Gardner’s 2020 campaign spokesman, Jerrod Dobkin, said in a written statement Thursday evening.

Dobkin said the pair will be talking about the Trump administration’s decision to move the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to Grand Junction, creation of the Space Force and the economy.

“Senator Gardner is hopeful both Democrats and Republicans will want to celebrate these successes,” Dobkin said.

