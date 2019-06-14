Driver suffers minor injuries after sliding off embankment on I-70
Sawyer D'Argonne
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News
A driver slid about 100 feet off an embankment on Vail Pass today, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Colin Remillard.
Remillard said the incident was a single vehicle crash involving only one person, and that the driver evidently slid off the road and down into a gully between the east and westbound lanes of I-70 on Vail Pass, west of Copper Mountain.
Remillard said the driver suffered only minor injuries. A tow truck is currently in route to the area. No roads have been closed as a result of the accident.
Colorado
Colorado deer struck by motorcycle gives birth before dying
Parks officials say they plan to raise the animal with the intention of eventually returning it to the wild.