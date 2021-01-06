Eagle County Planning Commission denies gravel pit in 4-2 vote

After hearing hours of testimony from the local community on Wednesday, the Eagle County Planning Commission voted in favor of denying applications for a gravel mine near the Colorado River in Eagle County near Dotsero.

The mine required an exception to the Dotsero Area Community Plan as well as a special use permit. Both were denied by a 4-2 vote.

Dee Wisor, Leah Mayer, Tim Carpenter and Bobby Warner voted in favor of denying the exception and the application, while Greg Moffet and Brian Judge voted against the denial.

Carpenter said the testimony from the community changed his mind. More than 30 locals spoke out against the idea to remove roughly 225,000 tons of gravel per year from the 107-acre area near the Colorado River.

“I was not in agreement with the county staff report the last time we met on this; with all the public comment I have heard I have reevaluated my first view on this,” he said. “But I’m still very much on the fence on this, because I do think this is in the public interest, as part of the bigger picture for the county.”

Judge encouraged the applicant, Rincon Materials and Dotsero Resident Mike Young, to come back with another project.

“Maybe, as something, as a greater community benefit, maybe with more clarification to the opponents, knowing that you’re trying to do the right thing related to the river,” Judge said.