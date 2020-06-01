Eagle County rolls out welcome mat, says “summer of the part-time resident” will aid coronavirus recovery

GYPSUM — Carlos Gomez stepped off the jet and took a breath while admiring the view of snow-capped peaks in the distance. The Miami resident was only a short drive from his vacation home in Pitkin County.

“It’s good to be back home,” he said on Memorial Day, minutes after arriving on an American Airlines jet from Dallas.

Gomez has been watching the public health orders coming out of Colorado’s mountain towns since the early days of the pandemic that warned nonresident owners they could face fines — or worse — if they visited. As counties started to relax regulations preventing visitors, he hopped on a flight.

“If this stretch had been any longer, I might have been upset. I pay property taxes and there wasn’t any delay on our part in paying those taxes,” he said. “They were still able to send that bill though. I’m glad to be here and I’m ready to help carry the local economy again.”

Vacation-home owners have long fueled resort economies in Colorado. But in the pandemic, resort communities have urged those owners from afar to avoid their getaways in the hills. That’s changing, starting with Eagle County.

