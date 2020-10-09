Eagle County updates public health order, Colorado launches new COVID-19 dashboard

Colorado's new COVID-19 Dashboard was released Friday.

Screenshot from Colorado.gov

Eagle County has updated its public health order regarding COVID-19 to adopt statewide orders, along with additional requirements specific to the local community. The new order is effective immediately.

Eagle County worked closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Governor’s Office to develop a statewide comprehensive dial dashboard, which was reflected in the statewide order released on Sept. 15 and includes a risk assessment for each of the state’s 64 counties. The state’s order is meant to create consistency for expectations and goals among all counties, while allowing a measure of local control in tailoring public health policies.

The dashboard can be accessed here.

The order and the dial dashboard rely on three key metrics, including disease incidence rate, percentage of countywide COVID-19 tests that come back positive, and the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19, to generate a color-coded risk assessment. Each level further determines the activities and capacity limits based on the risk within each county.

“Eagle County is currently at the ‘Safer at Home Level 2, Concerned’ level on the statewide dial, and our individual behaviors will dictate whether we stay there, or move to more or less restrictive requirements,” said Eagle County Public Health and Environment Director Heath Harmon. “We need every community member to adhere to the 5 Commitments of Containment, cooperate with disease investigators, and keep our collective focus on our goals of keeping schools open and preparing for a successful winter season.”

In addition to the statewide requirements, Eagle County’s updated order includes the following local provisions:

-Outlines requirements for people who are sick and for people who have been exposed to someone who is sick, including cooperating with the county on case and outbreak investigations.

-Requires all visitors be free of any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for 14 days prior to arrival in Eagle County.

-Continues face covering requirements in indoor public spaces for those over the age of two, with limited exceptions.

-Provides general business requirements, as well as specific guidance for organized recreational youth and adult league sports.

All community members are encouraged to read the statewide and local public health orders in their entirety.