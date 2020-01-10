Entrepreneur buys Vail Mountain Lodge, Terra Bistro, Vail Athletic Club with plans to convert resort property to Gravity Haus Vail

Gravity Haus founder Jim Deters, right, and head chef Salvatore Proia, are pictured Oct. 7, 2019, in what will become the hotel's Cabin Juice restaurant and bar. Constructions is expected to be completed in December. Cabin Juice will have dine-in and grab-and-go options and is designed to be a social experience for guests to share stories. (Matt Stensland, Special to The Colorado Sun)



Jim Deters had a busy December. Not only did the tech entrepreneur open his new hotel-slash-mountain country club at the base of Breckenridge, but he bought the iconic Vail Mountain Lodge in Vail Village and another hotel in downtown Winter Park to grow his Gravity Haus empire.

Deters plans to convert the 28-room luxury Vail Mountain Lodge, Vail Athletic Club and venerable Terra Bistro restaurant into Gravity Haus Vail, offering members of what he calls his “Rocky Mountain country club” access to lockers, a new dryland training center, a co-working space, a new coffee shop and a redesigned restaurant.

“I know Vail Mountain Lodge, Terra Bistro and the Vail Athletic Club, they are institutions in Vail, part of the cultural fabric of the community and we are going to respect that. I can hear people saying ‘Oh no. Change, change, change.’ But we are not going to forget the community that we serve,” said Deters, who closed on the property on Dec. 24. “All the good things are going to stay.”

Deters isn’t ready to discuss the specifics of the Winter Park property yet. That deal is still unfolding. But he’s ready to talk about Vail.

