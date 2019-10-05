Extension cord likely cause of Glenwood Springs house fire in August

An extension cord may have caused the house fire in Glenwood Springs Aug. 20, according to fire chief Gary Tillotson.

“The Garfield County fire investigation team determined that it was probably electrical due to the use of an extension cord for power in a workshop on the backside (of the house),” Tillotson said.

With no evidence of foul play, the investigation was handed over to insurance investigators to make their final determination.

“I don’t know whether the insurance company concurred with that,” Tillotson said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission lists a number of ways extension cords can overheat and potentially spark a fire.

Damaged and exposed wires in cords or sockets, and cords tightly enclosed under carpeting or in walls and ceilings are at risk of overheating. A cord that is plugged in but not in use can also be a hazard.

More than a dozen firefighters, Glenwood Springs Police officers, and emergency medical personnel responded to the call, including one engine from the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District.

No one was injured in the fire, and crews were able to contain the blaze within 30 minutes.

A Montrose resident owns the house and did not return requests for comment.

The family renting the home at the time of the fire home was also unavailable for comment. A fundraiser on social media raised more than $5,000 to assist the family.

