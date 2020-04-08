Feds sending 100 ventilators to Colorado, Trump says
FEMA bought 500 ventilators out from under state, governor said last week
President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning that the federal government will be sending 100 ventilators to Colorado.
Gov. Jared Polis has requested 10,000 ventilators be sent to Colorado and said Saturday that the state was set to purchase 500 before the Federal Emergency Management Administration swooped in and bought them first.
Trump tweeted that the federal government will be sending the 100 ventilators to Colorado “at the request of Senator (Cory) Gardner.” The Republican president and Republican senator from Yuma have grown close in recent months.
“I have been working with the state to get ventilators from FEMA,” Gardner told a constituent during a telephone town hall meeting Tuesday. The woman had asked why the federal government bought 500 ventilators out from under Colorado and what Gardner was doing to stop it.
“I talked to the vice president, the president as well, about this need and we’re going to continue to fight each and every moment for Colorado,” Gardner said.
Read more via The Denver Post.
