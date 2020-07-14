Fire in Evergreen causes evacuation of 1,000 homes

A sunbeam illuminates the Elephant Butte Fire burning near Evergreen on July 13, 2020 as seen from Idledale. (Andy Colwell, Special to The Colorado Sun)



Roughly 1,000 homes were evacuated Monday evening after a wildfire ignited across a steep mountain in Evergreen sending a column of smoke into the air that was visible from Denver.

The Elephant Butte Fire was burning on about 50 acres as of 7 p.m. and firefighters, helicopters and firefighting airplanes are scrambling to the area to knock down the blaze before it reaches area homes. More resources are being ordered, including at least one elite team of “hot shot” firefighters.

There have been no reports of injuries or destroyed structures.

The fire is burning just west of Evergreen Golf Course on the 3100 block of Upper Bear Creek Road. Flames engulfed the tops of trees at many points.

A sunbeam illuminates the Elephant Butte Fire burning near Evergreen on July 13, 2020 as seen from Idledale. (Andy Colwell, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Special to the Daily |

Stacee Martin, a spokeswoman for Evergreen Fire Rescue, said a 911 call about the fire was placed at about 2:45 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office began sending evacuation calls out shortly thereafter.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.