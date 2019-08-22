First snow of the 2019-2020 season touches down at Arapahoe Basin

Colorado ski season is just around the corner.

Arapahoe Basin, known for its higher elevation, saw its first dusting of white stuff for the 2019-2020 season early Thursday morning.

“And so it begins. Not sure if it is snow, hail, sleet, slush or what, but the first white stuff of the season was high on the East Wall this morning,” Arapahoe Basin COO Alan Henceroth announced on his blog Thursday morning.

In July, Arapahoe Basin joined the Ikon Pass after cutting its ties with Vail Resorts earlier this year. Shortly after finalizing the agreement, Ikon boasted about having the longest ski season in Colorado, a bragging right that Vail Resorts had owned for over two decades, and is looking to re-gain through an earlier opening of Keystone Resort and a later closing of Breckenridge.