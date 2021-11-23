Flying out of Denver’s airport around Thanksgiving? Here’s what you should know

Travelers check in at the Southwest Airlines counter with the approach of the Thanksgiving Day holiday Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Denver International Airport in Denver.

David Zalubowski/AP

Denver International Airport has added back some security-screening capacity and reopened its low-priced shuttle lot, but space crunches still may greet travelers flying before and after Thanksgiving Day.

DIA expected holiday traffic to beat pre-pandemic levels, according to an airport news release last week. More than 2 million passengers were forecast to fly in or out of DIA between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. That would mark a 2.7% increase over the same period two years ago.

After passengers in recent months have faced short parking availability and long security lines — some stretching 90 minutes or longer at peak times — DIA and the Transportation Security Administration made several changes this month.

So far, there’s reason for measured optimism.

