Flying out of Denver’s airport around Thanksgiving? Here’s what you should know
New security configurations, a parking lot reopening and construction progress at DIA
The Denver Post
Denver International Airport has added back some security-screening capacity and reopened its low-priced shuttle lot, but space crunches still may greet travelers flying before and after Thanksgiving Day.
DIA expected holiday traffic to beat pre-pandemic levels, according to an airport news release last week. More than 2 million passengers were forecast to fly in or out of DIA between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. That would mark a 2.7% increase over the same period two years ago.
After passengers in recent months have faced short parking availability and long security lines — some stretching 90 minutes or longer at peak times — DIA and the Transportation Security Administration made several changes this month.
So far, there’s reason for measured optimism.
Read more via The Denver Post.