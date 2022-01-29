Forecast for solar industry: Government, financial analysts see sunny year ahead
Colorado industry official predicts continued growth despite labor, supply-chain challenges
Judith Kohler
The Denver Post
The Denver Post
Government and financial analysts are predicting what industry representatives say they see happening on the ground: 2022 is likely to be a big year for solar energy.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects nearly half of new energy generating capacity to be solar. The agency expects to see roughly 46 gigawatts of new utility-scale solar power added in the U.S. in 2022.
One gigawatt of solar power is enough to supply about 750,000 homes.
The financial services corporation S&P Global Platts said most new generating capacity will come from solar power this year, followed by wind energy.
