Former Goldman Sachs executive hosts Hickenlooper fundraiser in Aspen

A prominent financier hosted a fundraiser in Colorado this week for U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper, a week before the former governor and presidential candidate files his first fundraising report in the Senate race.

Bob Hurst hosted an event Tuesday night at his estate in Aspen. Hickenlooper’s campaign declined to comment on the fundraiser.

Hurst spent 30 years at Goldman Sachs before retiring as vice chairman in mid-2004, a few years before the prominent investment bank suffered losses in the financial crisis and was bailed out by taxpayers to the tune of $10 billion. He’s now a vice president at Crestview Advisors, a private equity firm founded by former Goldman Sachs executives.

In 2002, Hurst was one of three wealthy art aficionados investigated for not paying sales taxes on art purchases, the New York Times reported. He was never charged but agreed to pay $2 million in taxes.

Read more via The Denver Post.