Former Leadville Mayor Bud Elliott dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Elliott, 70, also served on the city council and volunteered
Kieran Nicholson
The Denver Post
Former Leadville Mayor Bud Elliott, well known for his tireless generosity, volunteerism and community service, had a familiar response for anyone who inquired about his well-being — “Sparkly!”
Elliott, 70, died Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the current Leadville mayor and his son’s Facebook post.
A Leadville resident since 1994, Elliott served on the city council from 2000 to 2004 before becoming mayor from 2005 to 2013.
Friends and colleagues described him as a big man with a big heart.
