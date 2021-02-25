Former Leadville Mayor Bud Elliott dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Mayor Bud Elliott of Leadville, Colorado on March 13, 2010.

Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post

Former Leadville Mayor Bud Elliott, well known for his tireless generosity, volunteerism and community service, had a familiar response for anyone who inquired about his well-being — “Sparkly!”

Elliott, 70, died Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the current Leadville mayor and his son’s Facebook post.

A Leadville resident since 1994, Elliott served on the city council from 2000 to 2004 before becoming mayor from 2005 to 2013.

Friends and colleagues described him as a big man with a big heart.

Read more via The Denver Post.