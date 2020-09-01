Four large wildfires burning in Colorado have cost $77 million to fight — so far

The four largest wildfires burning in Colorado have cost upwards of $77 million to fight, with more than 206,000 acres burned as of Monday morning.

But despite cooler weather over the past weekend that helped firefighters make progress toward containment, there’s still a long way to go before the fire season’s tab will close out.

Breaking it down by fire, with data from the National Interagency Fire Center’s Incident Management Situation Report released Monday:

The Pine Gulch fire, north of Grand Junction, has burned 139,007 acres, is 79% contained and has cost $28 million, making it Colorado’s most expensive fire of the year. It’s also the largest recorded wildfire in Colorado history .

. The Grizzly Creek fire, east of Glenwood Springs, is close behind financially, at $25.5 million. It has burned 32,464 acres and is 73% contained.

The Cameron Peak fire, west of Fort Collins, has cost $16.1 million. The 23,002 acre fire is 0% contained.

The Williams Fork fire in Grand County has cost $7.5 million. It has burned more than 12,097 acres and is 10% contained.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

