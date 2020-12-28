Four more Colorado prisoners die after suspected coronavirus infections, bringing pandemic total to 24
The new fatalities come even as active coronavirus cases in Colorado Department of Corrections facilities are decreasing
Four Colorado prison inmates have died since Wednesday after apparently contracting COVID-19, bringing the total number of prisoners in the state whose deaths have been linked to the coronavirus to 24.
The new fatalities come even as active coronavirus cases in Colorado Department of Corrections facilities are decreasing after a spike that matched the worst period of COVID-19 in the state.
