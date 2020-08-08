Frontier Airlines CEO preaches safety of air travel, calls for more people to return to the skies

Brandon Wilson (right), owner of AvidJet, and Jared Cook step off of the plane after disinfecting a Frontier aircraft on at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, May 6, 2020.

Denver Post file photo

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle wants Americans to fly during the pandemic.

It’s critical for saving airline industry jobs and supporting the broader economy that relies on travel, the Denver-based CEO said.

“I think it’s just really important that people start to understand what’s unsafe and flying on an airplane, that’s not unsafe,” Biffle said in an interview with The Denver Post. “It’s actually one of the safest things you can do outside your home. I think as soon as that starts getting out, we’ll start getting some traffic back.”

Biffle highlighted Frontier’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Planes are regularly fogged with disinfectant and masks are mandatory onboard. Frontier mandates temperature checks for all passengers, the only U.S. airline that has taken that step, Biffle said. All of the airline’s jets are outfitted with HEPA filters to pull contaminants out of the air.

On May 3, the airline stopped all in-flight food and beverage service so passengers won’t have an excuse to take their masks off, according to spokeswoman Jennifer De La Cruz. Bottles of water are available for purchase.

