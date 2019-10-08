Gas leak causes evacuations in Snowmass Base Village area

A gas leak in Base Village on Tuesday morning prompted evacuations of businesses and residences in the area. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times



Evacuations are being issued because of a gas leak Tuesday morning in the Base Village area in Snowmass.

According to alerts from Pitkin County, residents and businesses in the area are being asked to leave buildings and people are not allowed to “access or start a car in the parking garage.”

About 120 people have been evacuated from the Base Village area Tuesday morning after a gas meter broke near the Treehouse Kids Adventure Center.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue is on the scene along with technicians from Black Hills Energy, Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson said at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Olson said public safety officials first received a call at 7:30 a.m. about the audible gas leak, and people were evacuated from the Limelight hotel as well as other residences and lodges in the Base Village area.

Public safety officials do not know the cause of the leak, and crews hope to have the meter fixed by 2 p.m., Olson said.

Snowmass and Basalt police are assisting on the scene as well as the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department, Olson said. Roads to the area are blocked off.

The meter is near the Village Express lift and “Skittles” gondola.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

