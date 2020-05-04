Glenwood Springs cancels Fourth of July celebration; extends closure of public buildings through May 27

The fireworks display at the Fourth of July celebration at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



The city of Glenwood Springs’ Fourth of July celebration is canceled because of COVID-19.

“It is fairly obvious that the normal July Fourth celebration we have is not appropriate this year,” Debra Figueroa, Glenwood Springs city manager, said at a special city council meeting Thursday night. “Almost all summer events so far have been canceled throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. It costs us about $50,000.”

For the last two years, the city has hosted a Fourth of July celebration at Two Rivers Park with live music, food vendors and a laser show.

In years past, the city has put on a laser show instead of fireworks due to fire concerns in July.

Support Local Journalism Donate



With uncertainties around how many people could actually attend the event due to social distancing measures, council directed staff to cancel the celebration altogether.

“It’s painful,” Councilor Rick Voorhees said. “I don’t know how you would possibly manage a throng of people wanting to get the best viewing site.”

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the city has also extended its closure of all public buildings through May 27.

This includes the community center, city hall, the police and fire department’s administrative offices and art center.

mabennett@postindependent.com