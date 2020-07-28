Glenwood Springs resident to attempt record swim at Hot Springs Pool to benefit nurses

Joe Wainwright at the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



Joe Wainwright likes to move forward.

A serious car crash at age 16 affected his ability to move to the left or right.

“I just started going long and straight. … Kind of turned a curse into a blessing,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright, 32, will attempt the longest continuous swim in the Glenwood Hot Springs on Thursday.

He said there is no official distance record on file at the pool, but his goal is somewhere around 10 miles.

